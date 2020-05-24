IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,633 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

