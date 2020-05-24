IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,342 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,267,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

RILY opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $478.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $165.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Robert L. Antin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $29,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $141,127.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $965,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,000,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,185,883. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

