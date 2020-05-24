IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.