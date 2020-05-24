3,406 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Itron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Itron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Itron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

ITRI opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,014. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.