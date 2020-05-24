The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stake Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,418 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,348,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after buying an additional 132,114 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCKT. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of HCKT opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $69.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

