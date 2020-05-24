IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in K12 were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in K12 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after buying an additional 98,245 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in K12 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in K12 by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 97,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in K12 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in K12 by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 104,536 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti lowered their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K12 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. K12 Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.20.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

