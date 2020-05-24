IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of GenMark Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNMK. Raymond James lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Also, Director Michael Kagnoff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,975.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,210 shares of company stock valued at $218,955 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

