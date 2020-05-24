Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 37,832 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYY. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $145.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.61. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $107.20 and a twelve month high of $168.31.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

