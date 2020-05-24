Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Main Street Capital worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $10,386,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Main Street Capital by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Securities cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. French purchased 2,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $366,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased 1,700 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.