Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,320 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

