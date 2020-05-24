IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

FLWS opened at $24.65 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.39.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

