Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,376 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.