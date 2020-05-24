Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $29.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $189,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $189,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in WSFS Financial Co.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in WSFS Financial Co.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in B. Riley Financial Inc
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in B. Riley Financial Inc
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in Potlatchdeltic Corp
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in Potlatchdeltic Corp
3,406 Shares in Itron, Inc. Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC
3,406 Shares in Itron, Inc. Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC
The Hackett Group, Inc. Stake Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC
The Hackett Group, Inc. Stake Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report