Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $29.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

