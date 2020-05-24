3,753 Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $76,528,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $10,374,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 134,904 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 1,569.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NUVA opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.44.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

