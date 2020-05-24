17,583 Shares in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,650 shares of company stock worth $73,222. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of LBAI opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $533.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.