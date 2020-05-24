IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 70,596 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Oilfield Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oslo Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 316.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 80,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 373.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 53,723 shares during the period.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $564.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 3.57.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

