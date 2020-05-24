IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HNI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HNI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HNI by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HNI opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

