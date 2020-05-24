6,086 Shares in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $766.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.69. Gorman-Rupp Co has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $91.67 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

