IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,237 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Flushing Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $40,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Azarian acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $139,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

