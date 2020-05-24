IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,889,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.64 and a quick ratio of 20.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $101.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

