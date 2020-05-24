Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 38.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Carvana by 76.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 62,857 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 29.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Carvana from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.