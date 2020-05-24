LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rowe lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

LiveRamp stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. LiveRamp has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

