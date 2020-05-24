Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $190.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $184.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $185.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at $26,775,029.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $114,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.