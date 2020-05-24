Morgan Stanley Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $172.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPLK. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

Shares of SPLK opened at $184.26 on Friday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $185.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $334,049.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,323.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

