Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,366,000 after buying an additional 148,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after buying an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $472,627,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $261.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.63. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

