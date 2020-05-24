Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 10.62% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of MFDX opened at $21.19 on Friday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.