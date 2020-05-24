TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 105.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,393,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,035,000 after acquiring an additional 137,944 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,066 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,437,000 after acquiring an additional 248,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after acquiring an additional 872,693 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 802,879 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.57. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

