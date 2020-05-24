Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,146 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $160,609,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 991,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of TTEK opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

