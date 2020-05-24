Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 101,054 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,054 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 43,505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

