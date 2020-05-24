Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $996,000 Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Merchants worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in First Merchants by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.19. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $89,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $623,209. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.