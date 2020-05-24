Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,369 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NYSE LUV opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

