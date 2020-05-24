Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,568,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,489,000 after purchasing an additional 478,599 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,049,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 316,390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 340.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 284,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 219,543 shares in the last quarter.

PCY stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54.

