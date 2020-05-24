Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,280 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,843,000 after acquiring an additional 156,601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 111,022 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 146,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $128.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.69.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

