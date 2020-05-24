Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 6.40% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF
TRI Pointe Group Inc Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC
TRI Pointe Group Inc Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC
Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,146 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc.
Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,146 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 101,054 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 101,054 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $996,000 Holdings in First Merchants Co.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $996,000 Holdings in First Merchants Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report