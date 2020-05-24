Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 6.40% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.