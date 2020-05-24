Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $1,901,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $2,582,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23.

