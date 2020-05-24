Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 64,415 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 772,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,361 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 505,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 236,161 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 322,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 265,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 93,251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $29.91.

