Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 39,475 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 233,435.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,845 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 345,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 245,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter worth $3,998,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 106,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter.

QAI stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.