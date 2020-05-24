Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $53.88 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.