ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 665,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,571,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,908,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,924 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

