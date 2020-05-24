Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,685 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $381,000.

VTIP opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

