First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $113.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $134.08. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

