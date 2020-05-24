Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,121 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $1,815,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,647 shares of company stock worth $13,637,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

