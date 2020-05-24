First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,888 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 333,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Shares of CQP opened at $32.72 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

