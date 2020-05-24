Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 57,648 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $2,607,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 23,239 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.