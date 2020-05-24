Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,622 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 748,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,237 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 45,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 216,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

