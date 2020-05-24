Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of IGM opened at $261.55 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $271.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.87.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

