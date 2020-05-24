First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,937,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,562,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000.

Shares of BATS:SPVM opened at $31.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65.

