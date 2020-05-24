Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 71,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.