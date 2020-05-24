First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 496,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 176,777 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,773,000. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after acquiring an additional 944,859 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,212 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

