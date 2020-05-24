First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,003 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 972.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 260,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

